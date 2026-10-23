There is no stopping Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'; crosses ₹600cr globally
What's the story
Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer 2, has reportedly crossed the ₹600 crore mark in worldwide gross collections after eight days of its theatrical run. The film earned ₹17.15 crore in India net collections on Thursday, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹334.35 crore and gross collections to a staggering ₹391.55 crore, per Sacnilk.
Collection details
'Jailer 2' sees significant drop in India net collection
Despite the impressive figures, Jailer 2's India net collection on Thursday saw a significant drop of 39.1% from Wednesday's ₹28.15 crore.
The film was screened in 13,241 shows across its Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada versions on Thursday alone.
The overseas earnings have also been substantial, contributing ₹214.5 crore to the film's overall success at the box office.
Regional breakdown
Breakdown of domestic collections on Day 8
On Day 8, Jailer 2's Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the domestic collections, earning ₹10.75 crore from 5,883 shows.
The Telugu version added ₹3.6 crore across 2,085 shows, while the Hindi and Kannada versions earned ₹2.4 crore and ₹40 lakh, respectively, from 5,095 and 178 shows on Thursday.
Despite a decline in collections on Thursday, the film has reportedly earned a whopping ₹334.35 crore in India during its extended opening week!
Viewer engagement
Over 2 crore footfalls since release!
The Tamil 2D screenings of Jailer 2 recorded an overall occupancy rate of 32.75% on Thursday, with morning shows at 22%, afternoon shows at 30.15%, evening shows at 38.15%, and night shows at 40.69%.
The film also saw a whopping total of over one million footfalls on Thursday alone, bringing its cumulative footfall count to over two crore!
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
Jailer 2 follows the story of retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life is disrupted when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and safeguard his legacy.
The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, and Shivarajkumar.
Anirudh Ravichander's music is said to be one of the main highlights in the movie.