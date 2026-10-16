'Jailer 2' records bumper start; earns ₹125cr on Day 1

The film's total India gross collections have now reached an impressive ₹70.25 crore, with net collections standing at ₹59.7 crore as of now.

The overseas market has also been kind to Jailer 2, adding another ₹55 crore to its gross earnings and taking the worldwide total to a staggering ₹125.25 crore.

This remarkable performance has officially put Jailer 2 over the ₹50 crore net mark on its first day itself!