'Jailer 2' records bumper start; earns ₹125cr on Day 1
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Jailer 2 has made a spectacular debut at the box office, raking in a domestic net of ₹59.7 crore across an impressive 16,599 shows on its opening day. The film's earnings were distributed across various languages with Tamil contributing the most at ₹43.35 crore from 9,326 shows. It was followed by Telugu (₹12.5 crore from 2,792 shows), Hindi (₹3.5 crore from 4,371 shows), and Kannada (₹0.35 crore from 110 shows).
Box office success
'Jailer 2' global haul
The film's total India gross collections have now reached an impressive ₹70.25 crore, with net collections standing at ₹59.7 crore as of now.
The overseas market has also been kind to Jailer 2, adding another ₹55 crore to its gross earnings and taking the worldwide total to a staggering ₹125.25 crore.
This remarkable performance has officially put Jailer 2 over the ₹50 crore net mark on its first day itself!
Regional breakdown
Major regions and occupancy rates
The film's overall occupancy rate stood at an impressive 55.4%. Tamil shows had the highest occupancy at 70.8%, followed by Telugu (56.2%), Hindi (22%), and Kannada (54%).
The film's success was particularly evident in major regions like Chennai, which recorded an overall occupancy of 90.8%.
Bengaluru also performed well with a total of 69.8% across its shows, while Trivandrum and Kochi had occupancies of 69.8% and 82.5% respectively on Day 1 alone!
Regional dominance
Regional breakdown of earnings
The film's dominance extended beyond Tamil Nadu with significant earnings from Karnataka and Kerala as well.
In Karnataka, Jailer 2 earned ₹14.5 crore while in Kerala it made another ₹12.5 crore on its opening day alone!
The film's success can be attributed to its star-studded cast, including Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, among others, and an engaging storyline that resonated with audiences across different regions.