Janhvi Kapoor shuts down wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor has put an end to all the buzz about her marrying Shikhar Pahariya, making it clear at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch that she's focused on her movies right now.
"My planning is only about films at the moment. There is a lot of time for wedding planning," she shared, addressing the rumors directly.
'My planning is only about films'
Even with everyone talking about her personal life, Janhvi's eyes are on her career.
After Param Sundari's success, she's gearing up for her next big release alongside Varun Dhawan and others.
Balancing public curiosity and professional goals, Janhvi continues to carve out her own space in Bollywood.