Janhvi Kapoor shuts down wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor has put an end to all the buzz about her marrying Shikhar Pahariya, making it clear at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch that she's focused on her movies right now.

"My planning is only about films at the moment. There is a lot of time for wedding planning," she shared, addressing the rumors directly.