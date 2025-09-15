Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' glimpse out tomorrow; film set for pan-India release
Mohanlal just revealed that the first glimpse of his next big film, Vrusshabha, will be out on Tuesday.
He teased fans online with, "The Wait Ends. The Roar Begins Tomorrow! Get ready to step into the world of Vrusshabha."
The movie is set for a worldwide release on October 16, 2025 and promises a fresh mix of drama and stunning visuals.
More about the film and its makers
Directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, Vrusshabha is being shot in Malayalam and Telugu, with plans to release it in Hindi and Kannada too—so it's going big across India.
With Mohanlal leading an impressive cast and epic battle scenes promised, this one's aiming to shake up Indian cinema in a major way.