Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' glimpse out tomorrow; film set for pan-India release Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Mohanlal just revealed that the first glimpse of his next big film, Vrusshabha, will be out on Tuesday.

He teased fans online with, "The Wait Ends. The Roar Begins Tomorrow! Get ready to step into the world of Vrusshabha."

The movie is set for a worldwide release on October 16, 2025 and promises a fresh mix of drama and stunning visuals.