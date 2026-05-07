JaYy Wick arrested May 6 for Panama City Beach shooting
Entertainment
Atlanta rapper JaYy Wick (real name Donald Anderson) was arrested on May 6, accused of shooting an 18-year-old man during the "229 Takeover Weekend" at Panama City Beach.
The incident happened on April 25 at Beach Access 83, where the victim was shot multiple times but survived.
Eyewitnesses identified Anderson after nightclub performance
Witnesses say Anderson left the scene and still performed later that night at Vibez Nightclub.
Thanks to those eyewitness accounts, police identified him as a suspect.
A team including US Marshals and local police reportedly caught up with him in a mall food court, recovering a firearm during the arrest.
Body camera footage is already online.
Anderson is now waiting to be sent back to Florida to face some serious charges.