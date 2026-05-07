JaYy Wick arrested May 6 for Panama City Beach shooting

Eyewitnesses identified Anderson after nightclub performance

Witnesses say Anderson left the scene and still performed later that night at Vibez Nightclub.

Thanks to those eyewitness accounts, police identified him as a suspect.

A team including US Marshals and local police reportedly caught up with him in a mall food court, recovering a firearm during the arrest.

Body camera footage is already online.

Anderson is now waiting to be sent back to Florida to face some serious charges.