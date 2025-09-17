Jean Smart celebrates birthday, wins 7th Emmy: 'My kids my anchor' Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Jean Smart just turned 74 and picked up her fourth Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for HBO Max's Hacks at the 77th Emmy Awards.

This brings her total to seven Emmys out of 14 nominations—a pretty amazing run, especially since she's won for this role in 2021, 2022, and 2025.