Jean Smart celebrates birthday, wins 7th Emmy: 'My kids my anchor'
Jean Smart just turned 74 and picked up her fourth Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for HBO Max's Hacks at the 77th Emmy Awards.
This brings her total to seven Emmys out of 14 nominations—a pretty amazing run, especially since she's won for this role in 2021, 2022, and 2025.
Smart's cozy celebration
Smart kept the celebration cozy, marking both her birthday and big win with her Hacks co-stars, including fellow winner Hannah Einbinder.
During her speech, she thanked everyone—from cast and crew to family—calling her kids "my anchor" and giving a sweet shout-out to her partner as "my cheerleader."
Her humor and warmth
Known for keeping it genuine on stage, Smart mixed humor into her acceptance speech by joking about a knee injury before wrapping up with some heartfelt advice: be kind.
Her warmth and collaborative spirit really shine through—both on screen and off.