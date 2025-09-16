Paramount's Marc Weinstock exits; Warner's Josh Goldstine likely to step in

Weinstock was behind marketing for 20 number-one box office hits, including Top Gun: Maverick and Smile. He shook things up by merging marketing and distribution teams in 2022, making global launches smoother. Fans might remember his creative stunts too—like sending Ghostface out into public for Scream VI—to get people talking about movies again after COVID.

Goldstine brings his own blockbuster experience to the table

Before Paramount, Weinstock worked on campaigns for Logan, The Revenant, and Deadpool at Fox and Sony, plus helped Annapurna land a deal with MGM.

Goldstine brings his own blockbuster experience as Warner Bros. marketing chief.

With this leadership change, Paramount is clearly aiming to keep its movie buzz strong post-merger.