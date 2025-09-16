Robert Redford's children Scott, James faced tragic deaths
Hollywood icon Robert Redford, who passed away on Tuesday, faced heartbreaking losses in his personal life.
He and his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, lost two of their four children—Scott, who died as an infant in 1959 from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and James, who passed away in 2020 at age 58 after a long battle with liver disease and bile-duct cancer.
Impact of Scott's death on Redford
Redford became a father to Scott at just 21 while launching his career. Scott's sudden passing deeply affected him for years.
Despite the tragedy, Redford and Lola went on to have three more children—Shauna, James, and Amy—but the loss left a lasting mark on the family.
The couple eventually divorced in 1985; Redford later married Sibylle Szaggars in 2009.
Legacy of James Redford
James was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis and needed two liver transplants.
Inspired by his experience, he founded the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness and made films like The Kindness of Strangers to highlight organ donation.
Even after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and passing away in October 2020, his advocacy continues to inspire others today.