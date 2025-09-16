Robert Redford's children Scott, James faced tragic deaths Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Hollywood icon Robert Redford, who passed away on Tuesday, faced heartbreaking losses in his personal life.

He and his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, lost two of their four children—Scott, who died as an infant in 1959 from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and James, who passed away in 2020 at age 58 after a long battle with liver disease and bile-duct cancer.