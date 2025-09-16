'Superman': Release date, cast, and everything else to know
Get ready—James Gunn's Superman is coming to HBO Max on Friday, September 19, 2025, with an HBO TV premiere following the next day at 8pm ET.
There's even an American Sign Language version available exclusively on HBO Max, making it more accessible for everyone.
Gunn's 'Superman' sequel already in the works
HBO Max is adding some fun features for fans, like a Daily Planet homepage takeover, a Fortress of Solitude page with themed curations, and hidden portals throughout the homepage that transport users to Lex Luthor's pocket prison.
The cast includes David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
Plus, the DC universe is expanding with Peacemaker season two and new movies Supergirl (2026) and Man of Tomorrow (2027) already in the works.