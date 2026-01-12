Jean Smart wins 3rd Golden Globe for 'Hacks'
What's the story
Veteran actor Jean Smart has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, for her role as Deborah Vance in Season 4 of HBO's Hacks. This marks her fourth nomination and third win at the prestigious ceremony. The show first premiered in 2021.
Emmy success
Smart's previous historic win for 'Hacks'
Hacks has been a major highlight of Smart's career, earning her accolades. In 2021, she made history when she won the Emmy for Lead Actress in Comedy Series. She became one of only two actors to complete the comedy trifecta of winning an Emmy in lead, supporting, and guest categories. It also earned her a spot among actors who have won all five major TV awards: Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG, Critics' Choice, and Television Critics Association, in one season.
Career portfolio
Smart's extensive film and television credits
Smart has an extensive portfolio in both film and television. Her notable film credits include The Accountant, Garden State, Guinevere, The Kid, Hope Springs, I Heart Huckabees, Flashpoint, Bringing Down the House and Youth in Revolt. On television, she has appeared in Legion, Dirty John, 24, Samantha Who, Style and Substance, High Society, Designing Women, The District, Harry's Law, among others.