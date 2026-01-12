Jean Smart wins 3rd Golden Globe for 'Hacks'

Emmy success

Smart's previous historic win for 'Hacks'

Hacks has been a major highlight of Smart's career, earning her accolades. In 2021, she made history when she won the Emmy for Lead Actress in Comedy Series. She became one of only two actors to complete the comedy trifecta of winning an Emmy in lead, supporting, and guest categories. It also earned her a spot among actors who have won all five major TV awards: Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG, Critics' Choice, and Television Critics Association, in one season.