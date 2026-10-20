Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein dating?
What's the story
Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez, 57, and Brett Goldstein, 46, are reportedly dating. The news comes after the two were spotted arriving at a talent manager's party in Los Angeles on October 16. Although they entered separately, they left together in the same car. A source told Page Six that their relationship is currently "casual."
Common ground
'Unlike her ex Ben...'
The source further revealed, "The one thing they have in common is they both enjoy going out to parties and restaurants."
"Unlike her ex Ben (Affleck) who always had a scowl on his face when they were out."
This isn't the first time the pair has been rumored to be dating.
Earlier, the outlet had reported that the duo "kept things professional on set while filming but their chemistry was undeniable."
Past denials
When Lopez, Goldstein denied dating rumors
Lopez and Goldstein had previously denied dating rumors during an interview on Today while promoting Office Romance.
When asked directly if the co-stars were dating in real life, Lopez said, "Not dating," to which Goldstein added, "Correct."
The pair also attended Broadway's Oh, Mary! together in March 2025, further fueling speculation about their relationship.
Relationship timeline
Lopez's previous marriage and Goldstein's previous public relationship
Lopez was previously married to Affleck; the couple tied the knot in 2022, holding two wedding ceremonies in July and August of that year.
The Wedding Planner star filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage.
Goldstein, on the other hand, has only publicly dated actor Beth Rylance in 2021.