Jeo Baby slams National Awards for honoring 'The Kerala Story' Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Malayalam director Jeo Baby has openly criticized the 71st National Film Awards for honoring The Kerala Story, saying the film was "shoddily made" and didn't meet award standards.

He argued that the awards have shown a pattern of favoring films supporting ruling party narratives and called the movie's factual misrepresentation "quite scary."

As he put it, "For the past 10 years or so we have seen this pattern."