Jeo Baby slams National Awards for honoring 'The Kerala Story'
Malayalam director Jeo Baby has openly criticized the 71st National Film Awards for honoring The Kerala Story, saying the film was "shoddily made" and didn't meet award standards.
He argued that the awards have shown a pattern of favoring films supporting ruling party narratives and called the movie's factual misrepresentation "quite scary."
As he put it, "For the past 10 years or so we have seen this pattern."
Baby's film credits and past comments
Jeo Baby is known for socially conscious films like The Great Indian Kitchen and Kaathal - The Core.
He's been vocal about political influence in cinema, and his latest comments have sparked fresh debate on whether national honors truly reflect merit or are swayed by politics.