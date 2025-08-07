Aamir Khan not distributing Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'
Aamir Khan's team has set the record straight—he's not involved in distributing Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie, despite all the buzz.
The movie, featuring a special cameo by Khan, drops August 14 and was rumored to be getting extra help from him for its North India release.
Just a friendly gesture , says Khan's team
Khan's team said, "Neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team, is involved in the distribution of Coolie."
They explained his cameo is just a friendly gesture for director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth—no business strings attached.
Meanwhile, on Khan's work front
Coolie will hit theaters alongside War 2 (starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR), so there's plenty of hype.
Meanwhile, Aamir is busy with new projects—including a Dadasaheb Phalke biopic with Vidhu Vinod Chopra—and happy about the positive response to Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube.