Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' eyes $2 million in US
Rajinikanth is back with "Coolie," an action-packed Tamil thriller hitting theaters on August 14, 2024.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also releasing in Telugu, Hindi ("Coolie: The Powerhouse"), and Kannada, the film carries an adults-only (A) rating.
Early buzz is strong, with US advance ticket sales already topping $2 million.
Where to watch 'Coolie'
"Coolie" lands in theaters across India in standard, IMAX, D-Box, and 4DX formats.
Some Kerala and Karnataka screens start as early as 6am Tamil Nadu shows begin after 9am due to local rules.
International fans can catch it from midnight in the UK or morning shows in Dubai.
Amazon Prime Video has grabbed digital rights—streaming date still under wraps.
Other details about the film
The film's A certificate means it's strictly for viewers over 18.
North American pre-sales have crossed the 50,000 mark—a big opening expected!
The cast features heavyweights like Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shruti Haasan.