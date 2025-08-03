Jessie J back in hospital after breast cancer surgery
Jessie J has landed back in the hospital just six weeks after her breast cancer surgery.
She posted on Instagram from the same ward where she recovered from her mastectomy and reconstruction, calling it a tough deja vu.
Details on her condition
Doctors first worried she might have a blood clot in her lung, but tests showed it was actually an infection and fluid buildup—though they're still not sure why.
Even with breathing issues, Jessie chose to leave the hospital early and continue treatment at home, saying recovery has been physically and mentally challenging.
On her cancer journey
Jessie was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, had surgery to remove the tumor, then went through chemo.
She's now cancer-free but admits healing is still really hard.
As she put it: "This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my life."