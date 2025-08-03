'Ramayana: The Legend' trailer out—watch AI-animated Ram, Sita, Ravana
Cinefai Studios just released the trailer for their fresh, AI-powered take on Ramayana.
The trailer is already up on Instagram and YouTube, and early viewers—including film critic Taran Adarsh—are loving the creative visuals and effects.
Series uses generative AI to create visuals
Instead of traditional animation, this series uses generative AI to design characters and build immersive scenes.
It's a bold move that saves resources and offers a new spin on Valmiki's classic, though some wonder if the emotional heart of the story comes through with all that tech.
Meanwhile, there's a big-budget Bollywood 'Ramayana' in the works
If you're into grand productions, there's also a two-part Bollywood Ramayana coming soon—think Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, massive VFX.
Mark your calendars: releases are set for Diwali 2026 and 2027!