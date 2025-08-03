Next Article
'Saiyaara' remix with Kishore Kumar's voice goes viral
A fan-made AI remix of "Saiyaara" featuring Kishore Kumar's voice is everywhere right now, blending old-school visuals from "Rimjhim Gire Sawan" with new tech.
The track has everyone talking about how AI is changing music—some see it as creative and nostalgic, while others worry it loses the real magic of Kumar's original style.
Original track's success and remix's mixed reactions
Reactions are mixed: some listeners love the throwback vibe, but others feel the cover just doesn't capture Kishore Kumar's unique depth.
Meanwhile, the original "Saiyaara" (sung by Faheem Abdullah) made history as the first Hindi song to top Spotify's Global Viral 50 and played a big part in its movie crossing ₹250 crore at the box office.