'Saiyaara' remix with Kishore Kumar's voice goes viral Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

A fan-made AI remix of "Saiyaara" featuring Kishore Kumar's voice is everywhere right now, blending old-school visuals from "Rimjhim Gire Sawan" with new tech.

The track has everyone talking about how AI is changing music—some see it as creative and nostalgic, while others worry it loses the real magic of Kumar's original style.