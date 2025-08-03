Next Article
'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube: Aamir Khan's digital strategy explained
Aamir Khan just dropped Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube—only six weeks after it hit theaters.
The movie is available as pay-per-view for ₹100, which caught fans off guard and got everyone talking about this unexpected digital move.
Fans divided over higher prices and viewing limit
Fans are split: some love the easy access, while others are frustrated by higher prices for Apple users (₹179), a 48-hour viewing limit, and no 4K on some platforms.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out that this quick online release challenges Khan's earlier push for theater viewing.
The film, starring Genelia Deshmukh alongside Khan, is a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par.