'Housefull 5' OTT release: Akshay-Abhishek-Riteish reunite for fun photoshoot
Aug 03, 2025

Housefull 5, the latest in the popular comedy series, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video after a successful theatrical run since June 6.

The film raked in nearly ₹300 crore worldwide, with over ₹200 crore from India alone.

To mark its digital debut, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh came together for a fun reunion photoshoot.