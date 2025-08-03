Next Article
'Housefull 5' OTT release: Akshay-Abhishek-Riteish reunite for fun photoshoot
Housefull 5, the latest in the popular comedy series, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video after a successful theatrical run since June 6.
The film raked in nearly ₹300 crore worldwide, with over ₹200 crore from India alone.
To mark its digital debut, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh came together for a fun reunion photoshoot.
About 'Housefull 5'
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 brings together Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan and Jackie Shroff—though only the three lead actors joined the special shoot.
The movie stands out as a two-part murder mystery comedy: Housefull 5 A and Housefull 5 B each have their own unique ending.