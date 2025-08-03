Akshay Kumar makes ₹110cr by selling 8 Mumbai properties
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, along with his wife Twinkle Khanna for the Worli apartment, sold eight high-end properties in Mumbai—including a luxury Worli apartment, several Borivali flats, and a commercial office in Lower Parel.
Akshay Kumar made over ₹110 crore from these sales in just seven months.
Breakdown of the deals
Their Worli apartment alone fetched ₹80 crore—the biggest chunk of the deal.
Two Borivali flats went for ₹7.10 crore together, while another flat sold at nearly double its original price.
Even their smallest flat brought in almost twice what they paid!
Their Lower Parel office added another ₹8 crore to the total.
Strategic investments
Akshay's property choices show he's not just about movies—he's been smartly investing in luxury spaces across Mumbai.
The big jump in prices for their Borivali flats highlights how strategic investments can really pay off over time.