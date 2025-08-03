'Spider-Man' 4 begins filming: Cast, crew, release date

Meanwhile, here's what else Holland is up to

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing, with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas joining the cast.

The script comes from Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna (the team behind No Way Home), keeping Spider-Man firmly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Sony and Disney teaming up again.

Plus, Holland isn't slowing down—he'll also star alongside Matt Damon and Zendaya in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.