'Spider-Man' 4 begins filming: Cast, crew, release date
Tom Holland just kicked off filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which swings into theaters July 31, 2026. He even shared a sneak peek in costume on Instagram.
The movie's title nods to a classic comic arc where everyone forgets Peter Parker's identity—tying back to how No Way Home ended.
Meanwhile, here's what else Holland is up to
Destin Daniel Cretton is directing, with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas joining the cast.
The script comes from Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna (the team behind No Way Home), keeping Spider-Man firmly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Sony and Disney teaming up again.
Plus, Holland isn't slowing down—he'll also star alongside Matt Damon and Zendaya in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.