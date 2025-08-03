National Film Awards: Urvashi, Vijayaraghavan, M S Bhaskar win big Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

The 2025 National Film Awards just gave a big shoutout to Southern cinema, with Urvashi, Vijayaraghavan, and M S Bhaskar winning for their supporting roles in Ullozhukku, Pookkaalam, and Parking.

Even with all the political noise in India right now, these wins put the focus back on powerful storytelling and standout performances.