National Film Awards: Urvashi, Vijayaraghavan, M S Bhaskar win big
The 2025 National Film Awards just gave a big shoutout to Southern cinema, with Urvashi, Vijayaraghavan, and M S Bhaskar winning for their supporting roles in Ullozhukku, Pookkaalam, and Parking.
Even with all the political noise in India right now, these wins put the focus back on powerful storytelling and standout performances.
How these actors made a difference
Urvashi moved audiences as a grieving mother in Ullozhukku, while Bhaskar brought quiet strength to Parking.
Vijayaraghavan's role in Pookkaalam added heart and depth to the story.
These awards highlight how supporting characters can drive a film's emotional impact—something South Indian cinema does especially well.