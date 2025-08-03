Next Article
National Award winner M.S. Bhaskar leads 'Grandfather'—1st look out
Fresh off his National Award win for Parking, M.S. Bhaskar is playing a lead role with Grandfather—a Tamil film that mixes horror, fantasy, and comedy.
Directed by newcomer Prankstar Rahul (who also plays the grandson), the movie centers on the heartfelt connection between a grandfather and grandson.
What to expect from the film
Grandfather isn't just another family drama—it's bringing together an impressive cast (including Smika, Arul Das, Munishkanth, and Srinath) and a skilled crew for something a bit different.
With filming underway, fans are curious to see how this blend of supernatural fun and emotional storytelling will play out on screen.
If you're into movies that mix genres or love seeing seasoned actors try new things, this one's worth keeping an eye on!