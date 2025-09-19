Next Article
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' put on pause after MAGA jab
Entertainment
ABC has put "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on pause after Jimmy Kimmel made a comment linking Tyler Robinson—the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting—to the "MAGA base."
The network quickly swapped in "Celebrity Family Feud" with Steve Harvey, leaving fans caught off guard by the sudden change.
Trump praises ABC's decision, while Obama criticizes it
Viewers were split—some were shocked, others supported the move.
Donald Trump praised ABC for dropping Kimmel, calling out his show's ratings.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr called Kimmel's comments "truly sick" and backed ABC's decision, while Barack Obama criticized it as pressure on media to silence dissenting voices.
Several affiliate stations also pulled the show, sparking debate about free speech and media influence.