'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' put on pause after MAGA jab

Trump praises ABC's decision, while Obama criticizes it

Viewers were split—some were shocked, others supported the move.

Donald Trump praised ABC for dropping Kimmel, calling out his show's ratings.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr called Kimmel's comments "truly sick" and backed ABC's decision, while Barack Obama criticized it as pressure on media to silence dissenting voices.

Several affiliate stations also pulled the show, sparking debate about free speech and media influence.