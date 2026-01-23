Jennifer Lopez might sing for Vikrant Massey's 'White': Report

An insider told the portal, "Jennifer Lopez and the international music label are exploring a theme song that will define the soul of White." "The track, which will be in English and Spanish, is envisioned as a grand anthem for promoting Indian philosophies for world peace, love and oneness, drawing inspiration from iconic tracks like Michael Jackson 's Heal The World."

Film details

'White' to be dubbed in 21 languages

The film White will reportedly be dubbed in 21 languages, including Hindi. The shoot is complete, with 90% of filming taking place in South America. The cast and crew are also predominantly international, with cinematography led by Juan Carlos Gil, famed for his work on Narcos. Directed by Montoo Bassi and backed by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, the film is co-produced by Conscious Studios, PeaceCraft Pictures, and BroadVision.