John Mayer's Mumbai concert postponed to February 2026

American guitarist and singer-songwriter John Mayer 's much-anticipated debut in India has hit a snag before it even began. The Grammy-winning artist's Mumbai concert, originally slated for January 22, 2026, has been pushed to February 11, 2026. BookMyShow Live announced the postponement on social media due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Fan reactions Fans express disappointment over concert postponement The sudden change in schedule has drawn immediate backlash from fans online. The comments section was flooded with disappointed fans. One quipped, "tf mannnn, I'll be slow dancing with a broke wallet now." Another questioned, "Who's gonna refund my flights and tickets both? Where's the refund option?" However, organizers have assured that all existing tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Concert details Mayer's India debut: A long-awaited moment for fans The one-night-only solo concert will feature the artist behind popular songs like Gravity, Waiting On The World To Change, and Slow Dancing In A Burning Room. Earlier, Mayer had expressed his excitement about performing in India. He said in a statement, "India has long been on my list of places to play...To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."