John Mayer's Mumbai concert postponed to February 2026
What's the story
American guitarist and singer-songwriter John Mayer's much-anticipated debut in India has hit a snag before it even began. The Grammy-winning artist's Mumbai concert, originally slated for January 22, 2026, has been pushed to February 11, 2026. BookMyShow Live announced the postponement on social media due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Fan reactions
Fans express disappointment over concert postponement
The sudden change in schedule has drawn immediate backlash from fans online. The comments section was flooded with disappointed fans. One quipped, "tf mannnn, I'll be slow dancing with a broke wallet now." Another questioned, "Who's gonna refund my flights and tickets both? Where's the refund option?" However, organizers have assured that all existing tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date at Mahalaxmi Race Course.
Concert details
Mayer's India debut: A long-awaited moment for fans
The one-night-only solo concert will feature the artist behind popular songs like Gravity, Waiting On The World To Change, and Slow Dancing In A Burning Room. Earlier, Mayer had expressed his excitement about performing in India. He said in a statement, "India has long been on my list of places to play...To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."
Musical evolution
Mayer's career: From pop-rock to blues and beyond
Mayer, who shot to fame in the early 2000s with albums Heavier Things and Room for Squares, has since explored various genres. His subsequent albums, Continuum and Battle Studies, marked a significant phase in his career both commercially and creatively. Over the years, he has collaborated with artists across genres including B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Alicia Keys, and Ed Sheeran.