John Mayer to perform in Mumbai in January 2026
What's the story
Seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician John Mayer will perform live in Mumbai for the first time on January 22, 2026. The concert, organized by BookMyShow Live, will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Known for his improvisational stage presence, Mayer's debut promises a lot more than just renditions of fan-favorite tracks.
Artist's statement
'India has long been on my list...'
Mayer, who has hits such as Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland, Daughters, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, New Light and Waiting On the World to Change to his credit, said he was excited about his upcoming concert. He said, "India has long been on my list of places to play...To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."
Ticket details
When and where to get tickets
Tickets for the concert will be available through an exclusive pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders at 12:00pm (noon) IST on October 12, 2025, via BookMyShow. The general sale will open at 1:00pm IST on October 14, also on BookMyShow. Mayer's performance in India comes after similar events by international artists such as Ed Sheeran and Guns N' Roses, among others.
Cultural impact
'Mayer's music has touched millions across the world'
Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said Mayer's debut performance in India was a significant "cultural milestone." He said it reflected how far live music has come in the country. "Mayer's music has touched millions across the world... To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience," Pugalia added.
Global influence
A cultural moment for India
Mayer has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and has collaborated with artists such as Sheeran, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, and Alicia Keys. His music blends blues, rock, folk and pop. The concert is not just Mayer's debut in India but also an exciting cultural moment for Indian fans who have been following his career for years now.