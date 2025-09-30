John Mayer to perform in Mumbai in January 2026

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician John Mayer will perform live in Mumbai for the first time on January 22, 2026. The concert, organized by BookMyShow Live, will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Known for his improvisational stage presence, Mayer's debut promises a lot more than just renditions of fan-favorite tracks.

Artist's statement 'India has long been on my list...' Mayer, who has hits such as Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland, Daughters, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, New Light and Waiting On the World to Change to his credit, said he was excited about his upcoming concert. He said, "India has long been on my list of places to play...To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."

Ticket details When and where to get tickets Tickets for the concert will be available through an exclusive pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders at 12:00pm (noon) IST on October 12, 2025, via BookMyShow. The general sale will open at 1:00pm IST on October 14, also on BookMyShow. Mayer's performance in India comes after similar events by international artists such as Ed Sheeran and Guns N' Roses, among others.

Cultural impact 'Mayer's music has touched millions across the world' Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said Mayer's debut performance in India was a significant "cultural milestone." He said it reflected how far live music has come in the country. "Mayer's music has touched millions across the world... To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience," Pugalia added.