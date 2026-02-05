'How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor becomes father

Hollywood actor Josh Radnor, best known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, has welcomed his first child with wife Jordana Jacobs. The 51-year-old actor took to social media on Thursday to share the news and post heartwarming pictures of their newborn. He also shared some adorable traits of his son, including his reaction to guitar music! Congratulations are in order!

Parenting joy 'He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on guitar' In his Instagram post, Radnor wrote, "So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!) Here's what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He's super observant and thoughtful." "He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word 'baba ghanoush' is hysterical. He's a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he's here."

Celebrity congratulations Radnor's post received a lot of love Radnor's Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities. West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler wrote, "CONGRATS FAMILY!!!" Meanwhile, Craig Thomas, co-creator of HIMYM, commented, expressing his congratulations and appreciation for the love shown in the pictures. The pair tied the knot in January 2024.

