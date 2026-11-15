Jr NTR-Anil Ravipudi collaborate for comedy entertainer: What to expect
What's the story
In an exciting development, actor Jr NTR and director Anil Ravipudi are teaming up for their first feature film together. The project, tentatively titled NTRxAnilRavipudi, was announced by NTR on social media with a picture of himself and the director. He wrote in the caption, "This one's going to be a laugh riot...."
Director's response
What did the director say?
Ravipudi also responded to the announcement, saying, "Our combination has been long overdue Jr NTR sir... Full-on entertainer coming up! Rolling very soon... No no, ROFL-ing very soon."
The project has already generated significant interest among fans.
Notably, Ravipudi has previously helmed comedy films such as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, F2: Fun and Frustration, and F3.
Fan reactions
Here's how fans reacted to the announcement
The announcement was met with enthusiastic responses from NTR's fans. One user wrote, "2 fav in one frame." Another commented, "TWIST OF THE DAY!" A third fan said, "Aahaaaa tigerrr."
Another fan remarked, "All the Best Anna. Always believe in you...give a memorable film for Tarak Sir & TFI."
The project has yet to reveal its plot or other production details, but it's being called a comedy entertainer.
Ongoing films
NTR's upcoming projects and Ravipudi's recent works
Currently, NTR is busy shooting for Dragon, an action entertainer directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon in key roles.
His last theatrical release was the Hindi action thriller War 2 (2025).
Meanwhile, Ravipudi is gearing up for the release of January 12 Vidudala on January 12, 2027.