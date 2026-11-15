Jr NTR-Anil Ravipudi collaborate for comedy entertainer: What to expect

Ravipudi also responded to the announcement, saying, "Our combination has been long overdue Jr NTR sir... Full-on entertainer coming up! Rolling very soon... No no, ROFL-ing very soon."

The project has already generated significant interest among fans.

Notably, Ravipudi has previously helmed comedy films such as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, F2: Fun and Frustration, and F3.