Julia Roberts stuns in same dress she wore 3y ago
Entertainment
Julia Roberts turned heads at the After the Hunt special screening in LA on October 4, rocking the same bold pink Greta Constantine dress she wore back in 2022 for Ticket to Paradise.
The look—which featured a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves—was both nostalgic and fresh.
The actor's stylist revealed the reason behind the outfit
She finished her outfit with striking black heels, $18,000 Sabyasachi earrings, and a dazzling $242,800 Sabyasachi necklace.
Her stylist shared, "Bringing back Pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month."
Lately, Roberts has been mixing fun fashion with meaningful messages—like quirky ties and statement cardigans—showing off her unique style.