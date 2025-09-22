'Junior': Kireeti Reddy-Sreeleela's film gets new OTT release date Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Junior, Kireeti Reddy's debut film, has hit another delay on its digital release.

Originally set for September 22, 2025, it'll now drop on September 30, 2025, because of re-censoring hiccups.

The movie was first planned for Amazon Prime Video but switched to aha Telugu and Namma Flix for its Telugu and Kannada versions.

Fans who were ready to binge the family drama will have to wait just a bit longer.