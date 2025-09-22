'Junior': Kireeti Reddy-Sreeleela's film gets new OTT release date
Junior, Kireeti Reddy's debut film, has hit another delay on its digital release.
Originally set for September 22, 2025, it'll now drop on September 30, 2025, because of re-censoring hiccups.
The movie was first planned for Amazon Prime Video but switched to aha Telugu and Namma Flix for its Telugu and Kannada versions.
Fans who were ready to binge the family drama will have to wait just a bit longer.
'Junior's box office numbers and cast
Despite starring Sreeleela and marking Genelia Deshmukh's return to Telugu films, Junior struggled at the box office—earning about ₹11cr against a ₹25cr budget.
Still, Kireeti Reddy got plenty of love for his acting and dance moves.
With the OTT release finally around the corner, there's fresh buzz from viewers who missed it in theaters and are curious about this multistarrer.