Zubeen Garg's ashes to be immersed in Jorhat, honors accepted
Entertainment
Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg passed away in September 2025.
After fans in Assam protested and blocked a highway, the Assam Cabinet agreed his ashes will be immersed in Jorhat—honoring public sentiment even though bringing his body there wasn't possible due to its condition.
Funeral to take place with full state honors
Garg's funeral is scheduled to take place with full state honors near Guwahati on September 23.
To respect both the wishes of his fans and the needs of his family—especially considering travel challenges for his elderly father—memorials will be set up in both Jorhat and at the cremation site near Guwahati.
His loss is being deeply felt across Assam and beyond.