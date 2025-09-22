'Varavu' actor Joju George injured while filming stunt scene Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Malayalam actor Joju George was hurt on Saturday while filming a stunt for the upcoming thriller Varavu near Munnar.

A jeep overturned during the scene, injuring him along with co-star Deepak Parambol and a stuntman.

Director Shaji Kailas—teaming up with Joju George for the first time—was also on set when it happened.