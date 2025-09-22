Next Article
'Varavu' actor Joju George injured while filming stunt scene
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Joju George was hurt on Saturday while filming a stunt for the upcoming thriller Varavu near Munnar.
A jeep overturned during the scene, injuring him along with co-star Deepak Parambol and a stuntman.
Director Shaji Kailas—teaming up with Joju George for the first time—was also on set when it happened.
All 3 men were taken to hospital
All those injured were taken to Tata Hospital in Munnar and are now stable, with doctors saying their injuries aren't serious.
The team plans to get back to shooting soon.