Justin Bieber surprises fans with 'Swag' sequel album
What's the story
Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber has surprised his fans with a sequel to his recently released R&B-heavy album, Swag. The upcoming album, Swag II, was unveiled on Instagram and has been scheduled for release at midnight on Friday, September 5. The announcement included images of bright pink billboards in major cities teasing the release.
Musical evolution
'Swag II' to lean more toward pop music
Reportedly, Swag II is expected to lean more toward pop music than its predecessor, which had a strong R&B influence. This shift will allow Bieber to experiment with different sounds while building on the success of his recent Hot 100 hits. The surprise announcement has already generated significant excitement among fans online.
Bieber announced his surprise album
Tonight pic.twitter.com/0tmh8ucTv3— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 4, 2025
Marketing tactics
Bieber's history of surprising fans
Bieber has a history of surprising his fans with little to no notice, and he did the same for Swag. The singer used a similar strategy to promote the album by putting up mysterious billboards. This tactic has worked wonders for Swag II as well, generating massive buzz on social media platforms.
Grammy strategy
Strategic release date for Grammy consideration
The release date of Swag II is also strategically timed for Grammy consideration. The debut album dropped right before the 2026 Grammy eligibility window closed, making its sequel eligible for consideration at next year's awards. This gives Bieber a better chance at winning the 2027 Grammys without competing against himself.