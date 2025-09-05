Justin Bieber surprises fans with 'Swag' sequel album

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber has surprised his fans with a sequel to his recently released R&B-heavy album, Swag. The upcoming album, Swag II, was unveiled on Instagram and has been scheduled for release at midnight on Friday, September 5. The announcement included images of bright pink billboards in major cities teasing the release.

Musical evolution 'Swag II' to lean more toward pop music Reportedly, Swag II is expected to lean more toward pop music than its predecessor, which had a strong R&B influence. This shift will allow Bieber to experiment with different sounds while building on the success of his recent Hot 100 hits. The surprise announcement has already generated significant excitement among fans online.

Twitter Post Bieber announced his surprise album Tonight pic.twitter.com/0tmh8ucTv3 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 4, 2025

Marketing tactics Bieber's history of surprising fans Bieber has a history of surprising his fans with little to no notice, and he did the same for Swag. The singer used a similar strategy to promote the album by putting up mysterious billboards. This tactic has worked wonders for Swag II as well, generating massive buzz on social media platforms.