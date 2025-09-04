Next Article
Justin Bieber's 'Swag II' release sparks excitement among Beliebers
Justin Bieber is set to drop "Swag II" at midnight on Friday, September 5, giving fans a fresh dose of pop after his last R&B-focused album.
He hyped up the release with eye-catching pink billboards in big cities and a splashy Instagram reveal, instantly sparking excitement among Beliebers.
Why is the timing of the album's release significant?
Bieber will release "Swag II" at midnight on Friday, September 5, 2025—a clever move to make sure it's in the running for the 2027 Grammys without clashing with his previous album.
Fans are eagerly anticipating the surprise drop, hoping this new pop direction builds on his recent chart success and marks a creative comeback.