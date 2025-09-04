Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'The Black Phone 2' trailer
The trailer for The Black Phone 2 just dropped, and Ethan Hawke returns as the creepy Grabber—this time in ghost form at a youth camp during the winter.
Finney and his sister Gwen start getting spooky warnings through a black payphone, hinting that danger isn't over yet.
Derrickson promises more horror, more thrills
Director Scott Derrickson says the sequel will be even more intense, with scarier scenes and more graphic moments as the characters have grown up.
The Black Phone 2 hits theaters on October 17, 2025—mark your calendars if you're into chilling thrillers!