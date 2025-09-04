Next Article
Malayalam film 'Bhoothalam' to screen at Vancouver International Film Festival
Bhoothalam (Hidden Tremors), a Malayalam film by first-time director Sreekanth Pangapattu, is set to screen at the 44th Vancouver International Film Festival this October.
It's the only Malayalam movie selected this year and follows Kerala residents as they search for safer homes after repeated tremors, touching on survival and what it means to be displaced by climate change.
Pangapattu's personal journey
Pangapattu drew from his own experiences with tremors in Kanjirapally, even consulting geologists before writing the story.
The film stars Indrans and was shot in just 25 days despite tough weather.
With Nikhil S Praveen behind the camera and music by Erik Johnson, Bhoothalam is reaching international audiences for its honest look at climate-driven migration.