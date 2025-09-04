'Kyunki...' beats 'Anupamaa' on TRP chart: Week 36 in stats
The return of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" is back in the spotlight, grabbing the second spot on this week's TRP chart.
With Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay leading, the show pulled in a solid 2.0 rating and 3.2 million viewers—proving nostalgia still wins hearts on Star Plus and JioHotstar.
'Anupamaa' continues to rule, 'Yeh Rishta...' and 'TMKOC' hold ground
"Anupamaa," starring Rupali Ganguly, kept its #1 streak with a 2.4 rating and 3.5 million viewers this week.
"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" followed close behind, showing that familiar shows continue to connect with huge audiences.
New season struggles: 'BB19' at #11, 'KBC17' slips to #25
Even with Salman Khan hosting, "Bigg Boss 19" only managed to debut at #11 (1.3 rating), while "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17" slipped to #25—reminding us that new seasons don't always beat classic serials for attention these days.