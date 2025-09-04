'Kyunki...' beats 'Anupamaa' on TRP chart: Week 36 in stats Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

The return of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" is back in the spotlight, grabbing the second spot on this week's TRP chart.

With Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay leading, the show pulled in a solid 2.0 rating and 3.2 million viewers—proving nostalgia still wins hearts on Star Plus and JioHotstar.