News in brief: 'Kammattam' streaming on OTT Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

ZEE5 just dropped its first-ever Malayalam original, "Kammattam," and it has been well received by viewers.

Inspired by true events from central Kerala, this series follows Sudev Nair as a sharp police inspector solving tough cases.

With Shan Thulasidharan directing, the show promises plenty of suspense and real-life drama—all streaming now on ZEE5 and OTTPlay Premium.