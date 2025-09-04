News in brief: 'Kammattam' streaming on OTT
ZEE5 just dropped its first-ever Malayalam original, "Kammattam," and it has been well received by viewers.
Inspired by true events from central Kerala, this series follows Sudev Nair as a sharp police inspector solving tough cases.
With Shan Thulasidharan directing, the show promises plenty of suspense and real-life drama—all streaming now on ZEE5 and OTTPlay Premium.
Show's IMDb rating, plot, cast
"Kammattam" features a talented cast delivering standout performances, which has earned it an impressive 7.9/10 on IMDb.
The show's authentic setting and gripping story have been praised as a big step forward for Malayalam digital content, marking ZEE5's bold move into original series for 2025.
If you're into crime thrillers with real-world twists, this one's worth checking out.