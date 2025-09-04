'Raveendra Nee Evide?' streaming now: Where to watch, cast
"Raveendra Nee Evide?", a Malayalam film starring Anoop Menon and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is now up for streaming on Saina Play.
The story follows Raveendran, a scientist whose family life gets shaken by rumors of infidelity.
Directed by Manoj Palodan, the movie also features Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, and Major Ravi.
Other recent Malayalam films on OTT
If you missed it in theaters earlier this year, good news—"Raveendra Nee Evide?" will also drop on Amazon Prime Video during Onam in September, so it's easier to catch wherever you are.
Saina Play is stacking its library with other Malayalam titles too, like "Sthanarthi Sreekuttan" and "Nadikar," both available in Tamil and Telugu.
Keep an eye out for upcoming releases like "Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu" and "ID: The Fake," just in time for the festive season.