'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' teaser out; Charlie Hunnam stars Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," with Charlie Hunnam stepping into the role of the infamous serial killer. The series lands on October 3, 2025.

Hunnam, known for his role in "Sons of Anarchy," takes on this chilling new character. This season dives into the real-life crimes from 1950s Wisconsin that inspired horror movies like "Psycho."