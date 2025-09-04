Next Article
'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' teaser out; Charlie Hunnam stars
Netflix just dropped the first teaser for "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," with Charlie Hunnam stepping into the role of the infamous serial killer. The series lands on October 3, 2025.
Hunnam, known for his role in "Sons of Anarchy," takes on this chilling new character. This season dives into the real-life crimes from 1950s Wisconsin that inspired horror movies like "Psycho."
Cast and crew of the series
Expect a chilling look at Gein's twisted world, shaped by his obsession with his mother—played by Laurie Metcalf.
Tom Hollander and Vicky Krieps also join the cast.
The trailer, released today, hints at a dark and intense story.
This is the third entry in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's popular anthology series "Monster."