Kaali 1st contestant evicted from 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' season 8
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season eight just had its first eviction, with fight master Kaali leaving the house.
She was one of nine contestants up for elimination, and her fate was sealed by audience votes.
The reveal happened in the garden area: everyone opened gift-wrapped boxes, but Kaali's was empty, confirming she had to go.
Kaali wanted to spotlight social issues
After her exit, Kaali told Mohanlal that she didn't join Bigg Boss to win but wanted to spotlight social issues.
Some housemates who nominated her even apologized before she left, making it an emotional farewell.
Calling herself "Jhansi Rani," Kaali said she aimed to show resilience and strength no matter what came her way.