Kajol nails minimal look while promoting 'The Trial' S02
Kajol is back as fierce lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Season 2, dropping September 19.
She's been spotted promoting the show with Jisshu Sengupta and director Umesh Bist, sporting a minimal yet powerful look—think chic beige pantsuit, subtle accessories, and a sleek bun that totally matches her on-screen vibe.
What's new in 'The Trial' S02
Season 2 dives deeper into Noyonika's journey, mixing courtroom drama with political twists and real emotional stakes.
New faces Arsani and Karanvir Sharma join the cast alongside familiar ones like Jisshu Sengupta.
Directed by Umesh Bist and backed by Banijay Asia, this season aims to keep you hooked from start to finish.