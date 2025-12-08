Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee dies at 81
Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee, who acted in over 400 films, passed away at the age of 81. The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists's Forum confirmed his death on Monday. He had been undergoing treatment for typhoid and age-related ailments at MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, where he breathed his last on Sunday night (December 7, 2025).
Career highlights
Chatterjee's career and notable works
Chatterjee made his acting debut in Apanjan, released in 1968. He predominantly played supporting roles in films, with notable works including Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja, and Baishe Srabon. He also acted in Satyajit Ray's Pratidwandi. Apart from Bengali cinema, he also appeared in Hindi films like Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani. His contemporaries included Soumitra Chatterjee, Sabitri Chattopadhyay, and Dipankar De.
Television and OTT roles
Chatterjee's contribution to television and OTT platforms
In addition to his extensive work in films, Chatterjee also contributed to television and OTT platforms. He acted in shows like Ek Akasher Niche and Tansener Tanpura. His body of work has left an indelible mark on the Bengali film industry, with his performances being remembered by fans and colleagues alike. The Artists Forum expressed their shock at his passing, stating, "We are deeply shocked. May his soul rest in peace."