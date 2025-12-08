Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee dies at 81

Chatterjee made his acting debut in Apanjan, released in 1968. He predominantly played supporting roles in films, with notable works including Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja, and Baishe Srabon. He also acted in Satyajit Ray 's Pratidwandi. Apart from Bengali cinema , he also appeared in Hindi films like Sujoy Ghosh 's Kahaani. His contemporaries included Soumitra Chatterjee, Sabitri Chattopadhyay, and Dipankar De.

Television and OTT roles

Chatterjee's contribution to television and OTT platforms

In addition to his extensive work in films, Chatterjee also contributed to television and OTT platforms. He acted in shows like Ek Akasher Niche and Tansener Tanpura. His body of work has left an indelible mark on the Bengali film industry, with his performances being remembered by fans and colleagues alike. The Artists Forum expressed their shock at his passing, stating, "We are deeply shocked. May his soul rest in peace."