Kamal Haasan signs 3-film deal with JioHotstar
What's the story
Kamal Haasan's production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, has reportedly secured a major JioHotstar OTT deal for a three-film deal. The agreement includes Rajinikanth's Dharman, Sivakarthikeyan's Seyon, and another project featuring Haasan himself. The deal is said to have been struck while the films were still being made, with one of them yet to go on floors. However, neither party has confirmed the financial details or terms of the agreement.
Film insights
Details of the 3 films included in the deal
The first film, Dharman, is a collaboration between Haasan and Rajinikanth. The film marks Rajinikanth's 173rd feature and is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.
The second film, Seyon, stars Sivakarthikeyan and is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.
The third project remains undisclosed but will reportedly star Haasan.
According to ABP, the agreement involves a large sum. Industry chatter suggests it might be one of the biggest Kollywood has ever seen!
Industry impact
Implications of such pre-sale agreements in the film industry
If confirmed, this deal could be a game-changer for Tamil cinema.
Such agreements provide producers with financial stability during production and allow streaming platforms to secure popular content for their future catalogs.
The involvement of major stars like Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan makes this deal even more attractive.