Kamal Haasan signs 3-film deal with JioHotstar 

The first film, Dharman, is a collaboration between Haasan and Rajinikanth. The film marks Rajinikanth's 173rd feature and is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The second film, Seyon, stars Sivakarthikeyan and is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.

The third project remains undisclosed but will reportedly star Haasan.

According to ABP, the agreement involves a large sum. Industry chatter suggests it might be one of the biggest Kollywood has ever seen!