Kangana Ranaut meets Amit Shah over Himachal flood crisis
Kangana Ranaut, MP from Mandi, sat down with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to talk about the serious floods hitting Himachal Pradesh.
She shared updates on the damage and pushed for quick help and support for people affected in her region.
What's happening on the ground?
Shah promised that the central government will step up with relief and rehab efforts.
Since late June, Himachal has faced 40 flash floods, 23 cloudbursts, and 25 landslides—leaving 76 dead, 34 missing, and losses topping ₹1,247 crore.
The government says help is on the way for those hit hardest by these disasters.