Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four' projected to earn $225 million opening
Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025, and early projections say it could make a massive $225 million worldwide in its opening weekend.
North America alone is expected to bring in up to $110 million, with international fans adding another $100 million.
Will 'The Fantastic Four' outperform other recent MCU releases?
This is the second reboot of the Fantastic Four and marks the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The cast lineup—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—has people excited for something new.
With these stars and a fresh story, Marvel hopes this film will outshine other recent MCU releases like Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World at the box office.