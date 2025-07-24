Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four' projected to earn $225 million opening

Will 'The Fantastic Four' outperform other recent MCU releases?

This is the second reboot of the Fantastic Four and marks the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The cast lineup—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—has people excited for something new.

With these stars and a fresh story, Marvel hopes this film will outshine other recent MCU releases like Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World at the box office.