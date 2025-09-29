'Kantara: A Legend': Release date, cast, plot, trailer Entertainment Sep 29, 2025

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2024—lining up with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Set in the year 300 CE during the Kadamba dynasty, this Kannada-language action thriller dives into tribal rituals and the roots of traditions seen in the original Kantara.