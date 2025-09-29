Next Article
'Kantara: A Legend': Release date, cast, plot, trailer
Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2024—lining up with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.
Set in the year 300 CE during the Kadamba dynasty, this Kannada-language action thriller dives into tribal rituals and the roots of traditions seen in the original Kantara.
OTT release date and platform
After its big-screen debut, you can catch Kantara: Chapter 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
The film is backed by Hombale Films with music from B Ajaneesh Loknath.
Team Kantara canceled Chennai promo after tragic stampede
A Chennai promo event was canceled after a tragic stampede at a Vijay rally in Karur claimed at least 40 lives.
The team canceled their Chennai promotional event as a mark of respect for those affected.