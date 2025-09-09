'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release in over 30 countries
Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited mythological action drama led by Rishab Shetty, is hitting theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025.
The film will roll out across more than 30 countries—including the UK, USA, and Germany—and explores the origins of legendary deities from pre-colonial coastal Karnataka.
More about film, cast, and crew
Directed by and starring Shetty, this prequel dives deep into Tulu region traditions and folklore like Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva.
The cast features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Malayalam star Jayaram.
Produced by Hombale Films with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and visuals from Arvind Kashyap, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and English—making it super accessible for fans everywhere.