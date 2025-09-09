'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release in over 30 countries

More about film, cast, and crew

Directed by and starring Shetty, this prequel dives deep into Tulu region traditions and folklore like Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva.

The cast features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Malayalam star Jayaram.

Produced by Hombale Films with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and visuals from Arvind Kashyap, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and English—making it super accessible for fans everywhere.