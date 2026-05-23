Kapoor and Ahuja buy 5 London flats for 51.4cr reportedly
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja reportedly bought five London flats for a cool ₹51.4 crore (about £4 million).
They're reportedly planning to use these as service quarters near their renovated Notting Hill mansion, which they purchased earlier for ₹270 crore.
The couple, who live in London with their two kids, also have homes in Delhi and Mumbai.
Kapoor Ahuja rep denies social housing
Some residents aren't thrilled about the new acquisitions, worrying it might disrupt the building's vibe.
There was even talk from a company linked to the deal about turning the flats into "social housing" if objections kept coming up.
But Sonam and Anand's representative clarified that they aren't connected to that company: the flats are simply an investment for them.